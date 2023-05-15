Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Raises Questions About a Surprise Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen is no stranger to death. The hit supernatural series has killed all sorts of heroes and villains since it got underway. From part-time foes to big-time heroes, Jujutsu Kaisen will off anyone it needs. Of course, some of these characters have come back out of nowhere in due course, and a new cliffhanger has fans wondering if another surprise comeback is on the horizon.

The whole thing went down this week as Jujutsu Kaisen put out a new chapter. It was there fans reunited with Gojo Satoru as the man is now outside the Prison Realm. After breaking free with his friends' help, jujutsu society is on a collision course with war. Kenjaku and Sukuna have shown their cards, and Gojo has responded in kind. But before the team heads to battle, a note from Shoko left fans curious.

After all, Gojo's former classmate tells him and Ijichi they have another schoolmate to address. "There's one who isn't fully recovered yet," she says. Of course, the three present here aren't being referenced in this comment, but there are three others who could be.

The first? Well, it is the most obvious. Geto was a classmate to these three, and his story is still far from over. He may have been killed by Gojo during his uprising more than a year ago, but his body is now walking the Earth. In the manga's Japanese text, Shoko even refers to this mystery person as an idiot, and she was fond of calling Geto as much back in the day. So of course, Geto may be the one Shoko is talking about.

There is also Yaga, the principal of Jujutsu High. The stern leader was taken out during the Perfect Preparation arc. Still, fans are convinced Yaga could make a return courtesy of his curse technique. Yaga can manipulate corpses and bodies with this cursed energy. He explained this much to Gakuganji at the time and hinted he could be reanimated in a few months' time. If this works out as planned, Yaga should recover once Christmas is over in Jujutsu Kaisen, so Shoko may be nodding to that.

And of course, there is the option fans want to be true. Nanami Kento has been a favorite in Jujutsu Kaisen since his debut, so it goes to reason his death hit fans hard. Mahito killed Nanami during the Shibuya Incident arc, and Gojo even says this week he thought the former salaryman would survive this showdown with Kenjaku. A last-minute manga teaser seems to suggest Nanami left something behind for his schoolmates to check out. This mystery has fans desperate for more Nanami content, but sadly, the narrative works best if the sorcerer stays dead during Jujutsu Kaisen's final hour.

