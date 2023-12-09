Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Taunts Fans With New Mahito Art

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has been fit to bursting with moments that are ripping anime fans' hearts out. In the past handful of episodes, viewers have seen the deaths of Nanami and Nobara take place, along with Yuji Itadori having to deal with the carnage that was wrought thanks to Sukuna making a comeback. When it comes to the death toll, Mahito is making an argument for the most impactful murders of the Shibuya Incident Arc and creator Gege Akutami is celebrating the kill count with new art.

Mahito has been a menace since the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, fighting against Yuji and Nanami in a one-on-two fight that remains one of the biggest of the series. Aside from being able to kill nearly anyone with a touch, Mahito has the ability to manipulate his flesh, transforming his limbs into deadly weapons and change the shape and size of his being. One of the most surprising techniques that Mahito revealed during the Shibuya Incident Arc was his ability to split into two, as he was able to cover more ground in the plan to lock Gojo inside the Prison Realm and cause chaos.

Mahito Dances With Himself

Earlier this season, Mahito was able to make Nanami explode from the inside out, taking advantage of the damage caused by Jogo to the jujutsu sorcerer. In fighting against Yuji, the villain eventually was able to lay his hands on Nobara, causing a terrible scene in which Itadori's classmate is believed dead. Now that Yuji has been joined by Todo, Mahito is in for the fight of his life, though victory isn't assured for the shonen heroes.

NEW MAHITO ILLUSTRATION FROM GEGE pic.twitter.com/jD2BvNPMx5 — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) December 7, 2023

Even though the Shibuya Incident Arc only has a handful of episodes left before its grand finale, anime viewers shouldn't feel safe when it comes to any of the heroes or villains who make up Jujutsu Kaisen. At present, MAPPA has yet to confirm if there will be a third season of the popular anime, though there is more than enough material from the manga to adapt to create multiple seasons.

Is Mahito your most hated anime villain of 2023? What has been the most shocking moment of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.