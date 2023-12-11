Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Goes Wild With Todo's Black Flash Debut

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached the climax of the Shibuya Incident arc with its latest episodes, and the anime has gone for broke with Aoi Todo's own Black Flash debuting in the newest episode of the series! As fans have seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 thus far, the Shibuya Incident arc really has been one major loss for Yuji Itadori after another as he's been forced to watch those close to him die at Mahito's hand. It's part of Mahito's plan to break Yuji's spirit, and this seemed to be working as of the latest episode.

With Yuji completely heartbroken and nearly giving up as Mahito comes close to killing him, Aoi Todo surprisingly made his return to the anime as he showed up in Shibuya to help Yuji at just the right time. As Yuji and Todo's support of one another take the fight against Mahito in a new direction, Todo is able to reach down within himself to unlock a whole new realm of his power. Inspired by Yuji and many of the wild things that influence him to fight harder, Todo hits Mahito with one of the wildest Black Flashes we've seen in the anime yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji and Todo vs. Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 kicks off the full fight between Yuji, Todo, and Mahito as it's clear that their teamwork is likely going to be as effective as it was against Hanami seen in the first season. This ends up pushing all three of them to new height of each of their abilities, and that starts with Todo as he wants to help his brother even more than he's been able to do so far. Thinking to himself about how Yuji seems to be leaving him behind and getting strong without him, Todo takes himself to a new realm with his own Black Flash (following the debut of Mahito's version shortly before).

If you wanted to catch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 for yourself, it's titled "Right and Wrong, Part 3" and is currently available to stream with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, "Itadori stands in a daze at the disaster before his eyes, his mind already well past its limit. As a curse, Mahito is elated at seeing his ideal sequence of events play out before him, and he prepares to further finish off Itadori."

What did you think of Todo's return to the anime in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?