Japan Axes Shibuya Halloween Bash Amid Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

There is just over a week left before Halloween arrives, and the holiday is prepped for global domination. While plenty of Halloween parties are slated stateside, the spooky event has become a global phenomenon. In Japan, this truth is hard to ignore as Halloween has grown bigger in the past decades, but not it seems Shibuya will be off-limits for parties amid the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season two.

The whole update began this month as locals in Shibuya began noticing signage across the city. From subway stations to billboards, there are now banners lining Shibuya warning against any Halloween parties. It seems officials in Shibuya aren't allowing any events on city streets. This means public gatherings and public drinking will be given zero tolerance on Halloween, and the ban has sparked a slew of gossip.

According to officials, the decision to ban Halloween gatherings in Shibuya was made due to safety concerns. In years past, Shibuya has become a hub for holiday partying, and the number of visitors has risen dramatically year over year. In the wake of Seoul's Halloween Crowd Crush, authorities in Japan want to mitigate any repeat crushes. This is why Shibuya has been made off-limits. And for the average netizen, well – they might have been planning to visit Shibuya thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen season two.

A few months back, the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season two went down, and the anime is now firmly within its Shibuya arc. The anime arc has become a huge hit with fans in Japan and internationally. With a wide following on social media, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has put Shibuya on the map. The anime's ongoing arc takes place in the city on Halloween during an epic showdown between curses and sorcerers. As such, online chatter about Halloween in Shibuya has grown in the past few months, so there is no doubt tons of fans wanted to visit the area to celebrate.

Now, it seems Shibuya will not be tolerating any holiday revelry, so partiers better find other ways to celebrate. Shibuya is being left to Yuji's squad this Halloween. And honestly? We should just leave the sorcerer to it.

