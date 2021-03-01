Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Knows How Some Characters Will Fare in the Finale

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator already knows how some characters will fare in the finale! Gege Akutami's original manga series is currently enjoying a huge boon of popularity due to the release of its official anime adaptation, but that's not the only reason the series is getting so much attention. In fact, the manga is reaching some brand new highs as it is now exploring the fallout of its biggest arc to date, Shibuya Incident. With such a shift in the status quo, it's no wonder that fans have begun to theorize about how it all will come to an end.

In a recent interview with Fuji TV's Mando Kobayashi program to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen winning a special award, series creator Gege Akutami opened up about some of the major details for the series. Not only did he confirm that the series is "over halfway done," and has plans to wrap the series in just a couple of years, but that he already has plans laid out for particular characters like Yuji Itadori.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

In the interview, Akutami revealed that he already has endings in place for Yuji and Megumi Fushigoro, the deuteragonist of the series. What's most surprising, however, is that the ending for Sukuna is "still up in the air." Given Sukuna's main antagonist role in the series as a whole, it could be that Akutami is still shaping up what the actual final moments of the series will look like even with set plans for Yuji and Megumi's lives after.

What is notable, however, is that he did not mention any of the ancillary characters such as Nobara Kugisaki (and a recent distressing update from the creator during the same interview certainly did not help matters in this area) or Satoru Gojo. But with Jujutsu Kaisen only half over at this point, Akutami is likely still piecing all of the finer details and characters together for what is likely going to be an explosive finale if the events of the Shibuya Incident arc are anything to go by.

But what do you think? What kind of ending would you want to see for Yuji, Megumi and even Sukuna? How do you think a series like Jujutsu Kaisen can even come to an end considering how bonded Sukuna is to Yuji's body? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!