Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Unleashes The Fury Of Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen arrived last year as one of the biggest anime series of 2020, with the manga pulling away to becoming one of the biggest stories printed in the monthly publication of Weekly Shonen Jump, and one fan has put together some impressive Cosplay that fully captures the intensity of the "King of the Curses" in Sukuna. With Yuji Itadori wrestling with the demonic presence that is trapped within himself, attempting to ingest all of the fingers of the Curse King, it's clear that the Shonen series is attempting to compete with the heavy hitters of the world of anime.

Recently, Yuji and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech have found themselves battling against their Sister School in a training exercise that has gone awry, with the anime bringing back the villain Mahito and putting Itadori and company against the insanely powerful being known as Hanami. Despite Yuji's insane power, it seems like taking down Hanami, the cursed being that uses plants to bolster their strength, will be one of the biggest challenges that any student of Jujutsu Tech has ever encountered. With the first cours of Jujutsu Kaisen looking to wrap in the next few weeks, it will definitely be interesting to see what the final episodes of the first season have in store for Sukuna and the boy he is trapped inside.

Instagram Cosplayer Dat Boi shared this impressive take on the shirtless demon that is reviled as one of the strongest cursed beings in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, taking down any hero or villain that happens to get in his way as he shares mind space with the young Shonen protagonist of Yuji Itadori:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dat Boi (@datboiiicosplay)

Jujutsu Kaisen has impressed fans not only with its story and art from creator Gege Akutami, but also by keeping up sales wise with the likes of One Piece and My Hero Academia as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump. With several anime franchises on the verge of ending, it seems like now is a great time for the adventures of Yuji Itadori to be front and center when it comes to one of the most popular anime series around.

