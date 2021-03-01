Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Has Distressing Update for Nobara Fans

✖

Warning! Major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen's manga below! Jujutsu Kaisen's creator has one distressing update for fans on Nobara Kugisaki. Nobara Kugisaki has shined as one of the most favorite characters in the series thus far, and that's been especially true thanks to all of the standout moments she has had in the anime adaptation. But while she's continuing to shine in these new episodes, the original manga release has unfortunately not been as kind to her as fans might have hoped. In fact, the Shibuya Incident arc has left most of the fan favorite characters in the series much worse for wear following the big fights therein.

The last time we had see Nobara in action, she was left on death's door as she had been impacted by Mahito's Idle Transfiguration. Choosing to remove her eye and subsequently end her own life rather than become one of those monsters, Nobara seemingly did not make it out alive. An update from Gege Akutami himself is not going to make fans happy on that front, unfortunately.

(Photo: Shueisha)

In a recent interview with Fuji TV's Mando Kobayashi program to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen winning a special award (as translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter), Akutami unfortunately updated fans on Nobara's situation with the distressing, "We still don't know if Nobara is alive or dead." This was the situation from Chapter 127 of the series as Nobara was revealed to have been showing no signs of life.

As Akutami elaborated further he does offer a glimmer of hope for Nobara's future, "She has no sign of life and is technically dead when [Arata Niita] gets to her but since she was just barely dead, it'll depend on how he resuscitates her...he'll do his best." This was the sentiment the chapter itself gave off, but it's been quite a while since we have gotten an update in the series. It seems Akutami's not going to reveal her fate either.

If Nobara does manage to stay alive, she's definitely going to be permanently wounded from the Shibuya Incident. That's the case for pretty much every character as well as the fallout of the incident is already proving to show a much more intense status quo than ever before. But what do you think of this update? Do you think Nobara Kugisaki will make it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!