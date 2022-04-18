Jujutsu Kaisen Takes Fans By Surprise With Sukuna’s Culling Game Cameo

Jujutsu Kaisen really took fans by surprise with a sudden look at Sukuna’s past during the events of the Culling Game in the newest chapter of the series! Sukuna has been the central figure of the series because while Kenjaku has been the one making the major moves as an antagonist, he’s not the main antagonist as the few looks we have gotten to see Sukuna in action continue to tease just how big of a threat still lurks within Yuji Itadori’s body. There are still many more questions about the cursed spirit himself that the series has yet to truly dig into.

Sukuna has largely taken a backseat to the action following the events of the Shibuya Incident, but it’s becoming clear that his impact on the past of Jujutsu society as a whole still has plenty of ripples that fans have yet to be privy to. This was the case highlighted in the newest chapter of the series as well as Sukuna suddenly made an unexpected cameo during the events of the Culling Game, and a look at the King of Curses’ past self was revealed in full and teases just how much of a calamity he used to be.

Chapter 181 of Jujutsu Kaisen officially confirms that Yuta Okkotsu was successful in defeating Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori in their fights in the Culling Game. As the three of them bask in the aftermath of their fight, Uro passes on a warning to Yuta about where the true danger really is. Because while he’s powerful, she has seen the face of true terror and power in the past. With a look at Sukuna’s past self (which isn’t confirmed whether or not this is Sukuna’s true form), she reveals the real terror in his overwhelming aggression.

It’s yet another tease of just how big of a danger Sukuna really is, and thus just how much of a danger Yuji has become as a result. Although fans have already gotten to see how Yuji would far in a fight against Yuta, this is likely a tease for a future fight between the two as a fully realized Sukuna still poses the greatest threat to the world regardless of what Kenjaku is during the events of the Culling Game.

But what do you think? How do you feel about this look at Sukuna during the Culling Game? Do you think this was the reveal of his true form? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!