Jujutsu Kaisen Posts Official Correction for Chapter 181

Jujutsu Kaisen is back with a new chapter this week, and it would put things lightly to say fans were hyped. The Culling Game is still going on strong, and Yuta has found himself facing some of its toughest opponents. This prompted readers to rush chapter 181 once it dropped, but a formal correction is now warning fans one part of this week’s release contained an error.

The update comes straight from Jujutsu Kaisen‘s PR team in Japan. The group posted a statement on Twitter confirming chapter 181 contains a mistake, and it is big enough to warrant a correction.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen‘s team, Yuta Okkotsu should have 190 points rather than the 200 points penned in the manga’s new chapter. This is an important detail to get right considering how points influence the Culling Game. Yuta has earned quite a few points since joining the event, and Ryo Ishigori gave his points to Yuta after being beaten. So as it stands, Gojo’s student has 190 points.

Right now, Yuta is in first place when it comes to points, and victory is on the sorcerer’s mind. The boy made it clear he wants to come out on top for Gojo’s sake. Sure, the prodigal fighter might be sealed these days, but Gojo has taken the responsibility to kill Goto – or his undead body – a second time despite their close bond. Yuta wants to lift that burden, and he knows winning the Culling Game will bring him closer to reaching that goal. So despite the manga’s recent flub, Yuta is in first place… for now, that is. We know Jujutsu Kaisen loves to shake things up, and the Culling Game is far from over.

What do you make of this Jujutsu Kaisen correction? Did you even spot the error to start…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.