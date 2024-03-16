Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hints at Maki's Season Three Fit

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season had more than a few jaws hit the floor, as the Shibuya Incident Arc saw some major members of Jujutsu Tech shedding this mortal coil. While the likes of Noboro and Nanami were killed by the villainous Mahito, there was one particular student who was able to survive quite the blow. Maki managed to survive her encounter with the nefarious Jogo, but as the Culling Game will show, the member of the Zenin clan looks worse for ware.

Warning. If you don't want to be spoiled for Jujutsu Kaisen's third season, be forewarned that this article will explore Maki's status in the anime's future. As viewers saw in the Shibuya Incident Arc's finale, Geto has made the world a very different place once he achieved his goal of trapping Gojo in the Prison Realm. Setting forth countless supernatural beasts while simultaneously awakening thousands of cursed energy wielders, the Culling Game will encompass the upcoming third season and give Yuji Itadori plenty of challenges to overcome. Luckily, Yuji isn't alone as not only will he be joined by Megumi, but Maki enters the fray after "licking her wounds" following her encounter with Jogo.

Maki Lives, But At What Cost?

While both Maki and Nanami survived the fight against Jogo, the latter would die against Mahito and the former found herself suffering from some nasty scars. The third member of the troupe, Naobito, was not so lucky as he died shortly after the Shibuya Incident Arc thanks to Jogo's blazing attacks. Maki might suffer scars from Shibuya but she will be a major element in the future of Jujutsu Tech in the anime adaptation.

While Jujutsu Kaisen's third season is confirmed, fans might be waiting for some time to see it hit the small screen. Fans waited over two years between the anime's first and second seasons, though MAPPA did release a movie in between the two storylines. Whether Yuji returns in a movie or an anime, the world has become a dangerous place for Itadori now that many of his friends have turned against him.

What do you think of Maki's post-Shibuya Incident Arc look? Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen's manga will take a bow in 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.