Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Suggests Gojo's Loss Was Always the Plan

These days, there is no denying the pull of Gojo Satoru. The man has a tight grip on the anime fandom, and Jujutsu Kaisen makes no apologies for his rise. Since days one, the sorcerer has made fans fawn, but Gojo's latest manga appearance took the entire industry by surprise. And now, a new theory is going viral as it suggests Gojo's defeat was always part of the plan.

The theory in question comes after Gojo's most recent appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. So of course, be warned! There are massive spoilers below for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

As we know, Sukuna vs Gojo was an intense battle, and it challenged the latter in a big way. After all, Sukuna has taken over Megumi's body completely, and Gojo was forced to use his power at its height. However, the battle all ended when Gojo was killed by Sukuna. The King of Curses sliced Gojo's body in half, and the fight for jujutsu society carried on. However, a new theory by Baeli on X (Twitter) has fans pressed.

Essentially, the theory asks whether Gojo's defeat and so-called death were all planned. The crux of the theory comes from Sukuna's underestimation of Yuji. The curse is hardly impressed by his former vessel, and that works in favor of Gojo. After all, the sorcerer always saw Yuji as being a potential equal, and he stressed his desire to become the strongest to Gojo well before this battle began.

After Gojo's 'death', Sukuna made his derision for Yuji well known, and things got intense from there on out. The boy entered the battlefield with Higurama in tow, and the latter just so happens to have the perfect domain ability to counter Sukuna. Now that Yuta has Geto-Kenjaku cornered, all eyes are on Yuji's secret strength. And if this theory is right, then the boy's hidden power has the ability to both defeat Sukuna and save his allies.

Of course, we will find out how Jujutsu Kaisen handles this issue soon. The manga is ongoing under creator Gege Akutami, and you can find new chapters weekly on the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

