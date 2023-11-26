Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami Actor Kenjiro Tsuda Addresses His Character's Fate

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is redefining high stakes this season. After making its debut in the summer, the show has been slowing ramping up to its current high. The Shibuya Incident arc has taken Jujutsu Kaisen to a new level, and its latest episode made that clear with Nanami's help. And now, voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda is breaking their silence on the big episode.

So be warned! There are major spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen season two. Read on with caution.

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, then you will know what went down with Nanami last week. The sorcerer has been bodying the Shibuya Incident arc since he arrived, but it was just a matter of time before his wounds caught up with him. After running into Mahito in the subway, Nanami held his final stand against the curse, and the encounter ended in his bloody death.

Of course, Nanami's death sent shockwaves throughout the anime fandom, and Tsuda knew it was coming. That is why the voice actor posted the day before Jujutsu Kaisen season two made the sorcerer's death public. He told fans to brace for the big episode, and once Nanami's death was aired, Tsuda took to social media to address the situation.

"I'll ask you later," Tsuda wrote on X (Twitter) alongside a cryptic photo. The image showcases the actor's script for Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42 with its cover facing forward. As you can imagine, Tsuda spent a lot of time with this script perfecting his delivery of Nanami's final lines. And with nearly 30 million views, it seems this post by Tsuda has struck the hearts of fans with his post.

If you want to rewatch Nanami's best moments, it is easy to binge Jujutsu Kaisen. The anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

