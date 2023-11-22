Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Honors Yu Yu Hakusho in Clever Easter Egg

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator has been a fairly open fan of Yoshihiro Togashi's work in the past, and Gege Akutami took this to the next level by sneaking in a rather clever Easter Egg referencing Yu Yu Hakusho's final chapter in the manga! Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has shared their love of Yu Yu Hakusho in the past, and has even referenced in terms of influences for his own series. This has now been taken to the next level as Jujutsu Kaisen honored Yu Yu Hakusho in a whole new way with a full recreation of one of its most famous scenes.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently working its way through one of the most surprising fights of the Culling Game so far as Kenjaku is facing off against Fumihiko Takaba, who was teased to be one of the strongest fighters in the tournament overall thanks to his wacky abilities. His power allows him to make whatever humorous nonsense he wants into a reality, and this led to a wacky new chapter in which Kenjaku is steering fully into this ability with the intent of being funnier than Takaba to defeat him. Which results in a cool homage to Yu Yu Hakusho.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 Yu Yu Hakusho Easter Egg

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 sees Kenjaku and Takaba's fight devolve into chaos as they enter different situations and more comedic beats, and soon it leads to Takaba jumping in front of a car to save a cat (much like Yusuke Urameshi did to save a kid in Yu Yu Hakusho's first chapter). This is only the start of the references, however, as soon after the two of them find themselves playing in the sea and splashing water on one another. It's here that Takaba thinks to himself that it's made the Culling Game worthwhile, and it's a shot-for-shot remake of Yu Yu Hakusho's final chapter where Yusuke and Keiko do the same.

It's even what Yusuke thinks to himself in the finale, and it's a hilarious shout out to the series that's now celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Yu Yu Hakusho's original release. With the series soon releasing a live-action series with Netflix, these tributes in Jujutsu Kaisen are far from all we'll get to see before the year comes to an end.

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's shout out to Yu Yu Hakusho in the manga's latest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!