Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shouts Out with Fem Spin on Inumaki

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is truly shouting out to the world with a fem spin on the fan favorite Toge Inumaki! Gege Akutami's original manga series is now enjoying more success than ever before thanks to the debut of its anime adaptation, and through this anime fans have been introduced to a wide variety of unique characters with even more unique abilities. Each character has shown how cursed energy could be manipulated in all sorts of fun and unexpected ways, and one that seems to have caught a ton of attention is Toge Inumaki.

Inumaki's cursed technique is much different from other Jujutsu Sorcerers as it limits how he can interact with the other characters. His Cursed Speech impacts opponents in such a way with his commands, that he's forced to only speak in proper terms when it is absolutely necessary (instead choosing to speak entirely through food items). This has resulted in quite the unique look and vibe for the hero, and that vibe has been captured perfectly with a fem spin from artist @miruqi on Instagram. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milky (@miruqi)

Although Inumaki's cursed speech technique is indeed powerful enough to stop his opponents dead in their tracks, it's also shown to have some major drawbacks. Part of the reason he has to limit his vocabulary is not only to keep his allies from being hit by the technique, but it seems that each use really wears out his throat. In the fight against Hanami playing out in the anime series currently, he's shown to quickly reach his limits, resulting in the fighter coughing up blood.

But Inumaki's cursed speech is only one of the wild and even wacky cursed techniques seen in the series. Each one is unique to the fighter's personality, and while some are indeed much more hard hitting than others, it's proved to add a fun element of differing strategies when seeing the different kinds of techniques clash with one another. As the series continues, we're bound to see many more techniques revealed in the future episodes.

What are your thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen's anime so far? What have been your favorite cursed techniques? Where does Toge Inumaki rank among your favorite characters overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!