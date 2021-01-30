Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are In Love With Panda
Jujutsu Kaisen is easily one of the biggest animes to emerge last year from its original platform of Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans of the new Shonen franchise have expressed their love for one of the strangest characters to make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, Panda! In a recent episode, the young sorcerers have found themselves in the "Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event", which saw the protagonists battling against some new enemies, and Panda unleashing his insane techniques that make the large talking bear shift from a sweetheart to a demon-possessed thanks to his "Gorilla Mode"!
Who is your current favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you think we'll see a crazier character than Panda emerg in the future of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech!
Built Different
Panda from Jujutsu Kaisen Anime is the definition of built different pic.twitter.com/vTKUjUYp9u— Hells🖤 (@Hells1995) January 30, 2021
Panda Is A Big Draw
I've seen talk here & there about Jujutsu Kaisen and I swear the only thing to maybe get me to watch that anime is the freakin' panda.— ♠️SiberianNinja♠️ (@SiberianNinja) January 25, 2021
He Must Be Loved
panda and inumaki are so cute here!! that hand-waving cries they're so precious 💕#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/3NSA2hgeWN— 이qeen MAFUYUKI DANCING 🕺🕺 (@moran_ashlynx) January 22, 2021
Beautiful Panda
YESSSS PANDA GORILLA!! 🔥 Today’s episode is soooo damn beautiful, idk how to describe but the animation so smooth, clear, a lot of scenery asdfghjkl.. NOTHING. WE ALL NEED TO THANKS MAPPA FOR THAT 😭💕💕💕 THANK YOU MAPPA!! JUJUTSU KAISEN IS SO BEAUTIFUL https://t.co/ilCG1oGLYw— ً (@itslovelyina) January 29, 2021
Indeed, A Boxing Panda That Talks
Main reason to watch #JujutsuKaisen anime: a boxing panda that talks exactly like Daru from Steins;Gate (they share the same Japanese VA) 😂 pic.twitter.com/NRVz6zhD2T— TheJoker0190 @ Genshin Impact obsession (@TJoker0190) January 24, 2021
Baby Panda Is A Legend
#JujutsuKaisen episode 16
oH MY GOD CATCH ME CRYING OVER BABY PANDA AND DAD PRINCIPAL YAGA THEY ARE SO ADORABLE HELP pic.twitter.com/Pprh1Pf8i9— inumaki toge stan acc (@dorothybalais28) January 30, 2021
A Definite Fan Favorite
I knew Panda would be my favorite character from Jujutsu Kaisen 😭 pic.twitter.com/PI77FKDoPn— Yoshi (@OGMastaYoshi) January 30, 2021
Out Here Throwing Adorable Hands
Was expecting THE BEST OF FRIENDS to fight but getting to see PANDA SENPAI throw some hands was just as good! Very excited to see next week for all out women fight! #JujutsuKaisen #anime pic.twitter.com/RRhZITrV6F— Ging-anime (@kingginger95) January 30, 2021
Panda Got Some Serious Attention
Happy Panda got some love on this week's episode of Jujutsu Kaisen.#JujutsuKaisen #Anime #Panda pic.twitter.com/owxZVTPckB— Antifreeze (@AntiBunbun) January 30, 2021
The World Needs Panda
We need more people like Panda #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/iGnbMKRNz8— 𝔾𝕚𝕗𝕥𝕖𝕕 🌘 (@giftedweeb) January 29, 2021