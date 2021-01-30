Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are In Love With Panda

By Evan Valentine

Jujutsu Kaisen is easily one of the biggest animes to emerge last year from its original platform of Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans of the new Shonen franchise have expressed their love for one of the strangest characters to make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, Panda! In a recent episode, the young sorcerers have found themselves in the "Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event", which saw the protagonists battling against some new enemies, and Panda unleashing his insane techniques that make the large talking bear shift from a sweetheart to a demon-possessed thanks to his "Gorilla Mode"!

Who is your current favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you think we'll see a crazier character than Panda emerg in the future of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech!

