Jujutsu Kaisen Uses Virtual Reality to Create Its Wildest Domains IRL

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season arrival is easily one of the biggest returns of the summer anime season. Starting with a flashback arc exploring the troubled past of Gojo and Geto, two best friends who would become bitter enemies, the series will bring back Yuji Itadori and his friends in the present via the Shibuya Incident Arc arriving next month. As a part of the virtual reality event, "Manga Dive", technology has helped bring "domain expansions" into the real world from some of the most popular cursed energy wielders from the franchise.

For those who have not followed along with Gege Akutami's supernatural shonen series, "domain expansions" refer to an ultimate technique that Jujutsu wielders make use of. Normally, the domain expansion will capture an opponent in a dome that is filled with the reality of the user, allowing them to perform actions they otherwise couldn't have. In the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime alone, we saw plenty of heroes and villains using their respective domain expansions during brutal battles. In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Gojo and Geto in their younger years have shown off their skills more than a few times, proving that though they have some growing up to do, their energy makes them some of the strongest beings in this world.

Jujutsu Kaisen IRL

Manga Dive, for those who might be unfamiliar with the virtual reality event, runs in Japan from this month to August 23rd in Shinjuku, Japan. The virtual reality event not only brought Domain Expansions to life but also focused on other popular anime franchises including Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family. Even if you aren't able to attend this virtual reality showcase, you can check out Sukuna and Gojo's domain expansions below:

Gojo's Domain Expansion showed at

"Manga Dive" event, a Virtual Reality showpic.twitter.com/qbp17ash4F — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) July 24, 2023

Sukuna's Domain Expansion showed at "Manga Dive" event, a Virtual Reality showpic.twitter.com/GbqivDLory — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) July 24, 2023

Gege Akutami continues to work on Jujutsu Kaisen's manga to this day, having hinted in recent days that Yuji Itadori's grand finale is on the horizon. With the manga series having some major events take place in recent chapters, such as the return of a character who has been missing in action for quite some time, the supernatural shonen is looking to end things with a bang. Luckily, the anime most likely has a number of seasons, and/or movies, ahead of it.

What do you think of these domain expansions in real life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.