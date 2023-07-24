Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Features the Anime's Most Upsetting Death Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached the climax of the Gojo's Past saga with a massive death, and the newest episode of the anime is kicking off the Premature Death arc with the anime's most upsetting death yet! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has kicked off the adaptation for the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and the first three episodes of the new season took on the mission that Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto shared at a very important phase of their shared past. But with the end of the newest episode starts the Premature Death arc, which immediately lives up to its title.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has seen Gojo and Geto trying to protect Riko Amanai, a young girl who was set to be assimilated into Lord Tengen to keep the barriers around the Cursed Spirit world strong. The first three episodes showcased how she's been contending with the fact that her life was going to be stolen away from her while recognizing her important duty to the world, but the end of the newest episode ultimately takes this choice out of her hands when she's killed by Toji Fushiguro.

geto watched riko be a kid, go on a beach day and visit an aquarium with him & gojo just to watch her get her youth stolen away right after she declared she finally wants to live for herself pic.twitter.com/d6q6cpuHmB — SAT☆RU WILL LIVE (megumi wake up bruh) (@goatgumi) July 20, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen: What Happens After Riko's Death?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 (Episode 27 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime overall) sees Riko coming to grips with the fact that she will soon be assimilated into Tengen, but Geto offers her a choice. He explains that both he and Gojo had already discussed whether or not they would actually go through with Riko becoming Tengen, but decided that they would go along with whatever Riko herself chose. Seeing that she finally had a way out, Riko decides that she wants to live her own life after all but is shockingly shot in the head by Toji before the episode comes to an end.

It was quite the heartbreaking death that will ultimately send ripples throughout Geto and Gojo's life, and is ultimately what helps to spark what we see through the rest of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as a whole. There's a reason why this mission in particular was given time in the anime, and soon fans will see it all come to a head through the Premature Death arc and Shibuya Incident arc to follow as Season 2 continues.

