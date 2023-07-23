Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts First Shibuya Arc Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen is back with its new season, and all eyes have been on Gojo and Geto since its launch. The two have been unpacking a flashback arc about their time in high school, but soon, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will jump back to its present day. That is when the anime will get hectic as the Shibuya Incident arc will begin, and at last, we have been given our first poster for the release.

As you can see below, the artwork was released today courtesy of the latest Weekly Shonen Jump chapter. It was there Jujutsu Kaisen shared key art for season 2, and it puts our favorite student sorcerers center stage.

After all, Yuji is leading the charge in this shot while Megumi and Nobara flank him. As for the others here, Toge and Panda are looking furious while Maki pushes them forward. The first- and second-year students look ready to rumble, so you can imagine how the Shibuya Incident arc will begin.

After all, the fight was set into motion ages ago, and now Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to bring it to screen. With Geto working with a bevy of curses, these students will have to work with Gojo and all of Jujutsu society to take him down. There is little doubt the team will go in guns blazing, but only time will tell whether Geto's army can be waylaid by our heroes.

If you want to brush up on the Shibuya Incident arc before it hits TV, you can always start reading the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The series is available on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Gege Akutami's series below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen update? Are you excited for the Shibuya arc to kickstart? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!