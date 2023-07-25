Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached a major turning point of the Hidden Inventory arc, and the next episode of the series will be kicking off the Premature Death arc with the first look at Episode 4 of the new season! Jujutsu Kaisen started out its second season with a flashback exploring a very important mission from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's shared past with one another, and the end of the latest episode sparked a major climax as it begins to tackle the appropriately titled Premature Death arc from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga for its next few episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen previously introduced the highly dangerous Toji Fushiguro to the anime, and the latest episode of the anime showed just how brutal of a killer he really is. With Geto left as the only one standing who could face off against the foe, the promo for the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen shares a brief look at how this fight plays out as the Gojo's Past saga reaches its climax. You can check out the preview for Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 28 below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 28

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "Hidden Inventory 4" and will be premiering with Crunchyroll on Saturday, July 29th. If you wanted to catch up with the anime as it is so far, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!