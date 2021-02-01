Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Brings Back Major Prequel Character

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally brought in a major prequel character with the newest chapter of the series. If you have been keeping up with Gege Akutami's original manga series, you might have noticed a few allusions to the pilot story that Akutami developed before Jujutsu Kaisen became a full reality. Released as "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," this pilot series was titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School and featured some familiar faces we see in the main series but focused on a different main character. After teasing this character's role in the story as a whole, the newest chapter of the series has finally brought them back.

The latest few chapters of the series has entered Jujutsu Kaisen into an intense new era as the Shinjuku Incident has reached its climax, and various cursed spirits have started springing up throughout Japan as Geto has released an army of them into the world. The higher ups at Jujutsu Headquarters have begun to make their move, and that means giving a mission to their Special Grade Sorcerer and one of the strongest fighters in the franchise, the returning Yuta Okkotsu.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 137 of the series sees how the cursed spirits have begun making their way through Japan and leaving an apocalyptic world in their wake. When a young girl is almost eaten by one of these spirits, Yuta appears and saves her at the last moment. What's curious here is that Yuta also references his spirit Rika, who is seemingly still attached to him despite disappearing at the end of the prequel.

Chapter 137 of the series shows that Yuta is still just as strong as previously advertised with the same katana he wielded in the prequel series. But unlike before, this is a much more weathered and seasoned version of the timid fighter than we had seen in the prequel series. Most importantly, his next big mission is to target Yuji directly. He's also got a personal vendetta as he blames Yuji for Toge Inumaki's injury, so things are only going to get more intense from here as the two main characters clash in full.

