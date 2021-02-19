Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Yuji's Strongest Attack Yet

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted Yuji Itadori's strongest attack yet! The first season of the series has reached the climactic fight of its second big arc as the students of both the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools have had to band together to face off another one powerful enemy. After spending the start of the arc fighting one another and showing off what the respective team line ups could really do, the newest episode of the series has shifted the fight to a brand new enemy that made their appearance toward the end of the previous episode.

Episode 19 of the series continues the fight against the named cursed spirit Hanami, and their plant based cursed abilities are far too strong for Megumi and the others to handle. Luckily it's not long before Yuji and Todo arrive on the scene, and it's here that Todo helps Yuji achieve a new level of strength with his newest cursed technique -- Black Flash.

The Black Flash looked so good animated🔥🔥🔥Thank you MAPPA🙏 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/D31MyC56Sp — Utz (CW: Haikyu CR: Chihayafuru) (@Utzyyy) February 19, 2021

As Todo explains in the episode, Black Flash is one of the strongest techniques in this jujutsu world. It's a "distortion of space born from the impact of cursed energy delivered within a trillionth of a second blow." This explanation paints it as a much more advanced version of Yuji's delay based Divergent Fist, but it's much stronger than that as it multiplies its force.

The technique is so strong, however, that apparently no Jujutsu sorcerer has managed to pull off this technique consistently. Todo does tease that those who have experienced Black Flash are closer to the core of cursed energy, and soon Yuji is able to pull it off himself when Todo helps him clear his mind of all doubt. It hits just as Todo explains, but unfortunately is not enough to stop Hanami.

Then again, as Todo celebrates, Yuji's broken through a new ceiling as now that he's gotten a taste of his cursed energy these techniques should come all the easier now. Meaning Yuji will get that much stronger.