Jujutsu Kaisen Sees the Return of Yuta’s Deadliest Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen has fully brought back one of Yuta Okkotsu’s wildest abilities with the newest chapter of the series! Yuta Okkotsu first made his mark in the series as the lead of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series (which is currently taking over box offices across the world with its new movie), and has been making a mark on the story once more ever since he was brought back to the manga. But with his return to the series following the Shibuya Incident, there have been a number of questions about what abilities could be at his disposal ever after losing Rika at the end of the prequel.

Yuta has displayed a number of his abilities through not only his fight with Yuji (which started to raise all of these questions), but his current fights in the Culling Game’s Sendai Colony as well. Facing off against two of the colonies’ top fighters at the same time, he’s reached the limits of what he could do on his own and officially decided to bring out Rika’s full manifestation at the end of the previous chapter. With Rika’s return to the series with the newest chapter, the series has also brought back all of the powers he gets with her such as Yuta’s ability to copy Cursed Techniques.

Chapter 178 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees Yuta fully unleashing Rika, and it’s revealed that this is in fact a new version of Rika separate from the Rika Orimoto he had fought with during the prequel series. This new version of Rika has all of the same abilities granted to Yuta, and thus he has access to a library of other copied Cursed Techniques. This not only was a return for the Cursed Speech, but through its use also revealed that Yuta had copied a number of other powerful Cursed Techniques and weapons in the year since we had last seen him (which also explains why he rose back to Special Grade level so quickly).

The chapter itself sees Yuta use a copied version of Dhruv Lakdawalla’s technique, which is something we didn’t even get to see in action as Yuta cleared him out off-panel. He can only use these abilities in a five minute span, but also goes to show that he’ll still have plenty more to showcase as the Culling Game continues. But what do you think? What do you hope to see from Yuta as the Culling Game continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!