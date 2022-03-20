Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Yuta’s Own Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen kept readers on a thread last week, but its latest chapter has gone live at last. The update checked in on Yuta as promised, and the sorcerer revealed his new Rika manifestation to thank fans for their patience. But in true jujutsu fashion, the new chapter ended with a cliffhanger that promises to unleash Yuta’s Domain Expansion.

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen these days, you will know Yuta has been leading the charge for over a month at this point. Creator Gege Akutami brought the sorcerer back into the picture after Megumi and Yuji finished their first Culling Game fights. Right now, Yuta is going against two of the strongest fighters in the game, so it isn’t surprising they are testing his mettle.

In fact, the pair were convinced they had Yuta on the ropes, but he is considered Gojo’s protege for nothing. The special-grade sorcerer whipped out his new Rika manifestation and took his foes for a loop. It was then the pair felt it was time to use their own Domain Expansions, so Yuta had no choice but to call his forward.

Of course, this is a first for the Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer. Characters like Gojo and Megumi have been open about their Domain Expansions, but Yuta has kept a tight lid on his. The character has rarely needed such power given his inherent cursed energy and relationship with Rika. However, when threatened by two top-tier sorcerers, Yuta has no choice but to outdo their domains with his own. That is, assuming the technique is as amazing as fans anticipated.

I mean, after all – Yuta is pretty much the sorcerer Yuji and Megumi hope to become. His power is off the charts, and his humble attitude is more endearing than it has a right to be. And if we know Yuta at all, you can bet his Domain Expansion will be as understated as it is gobsmacking because that is just what Yuta is.

What do you make of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s latest cliffhanger? Are you ready to see how this domain stand-off goes down? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.