Jump Festa Reveals New Key Visual

Jump Festa is easily one of the biggest anime events in the world today, focused specifically on the franchises that originated thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump, including the likes of Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and countless others. With this year’s event slated to take place both digitally and in person, the event has already shared a number of titles that will be revealing new information regarding their respective futures, and a new key visual has confirmed what other series might be arriving at the Shueisha extravaganza that will be arriving this December.

Taking place on both December 18th and 19th, this year’s Jump Festa has already confirmed that One Piece, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dr. Stone will be a part of the winter event. Based on this new visual, it definitely seems that Dragon Ball, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, Yu-Gi-Oh! and more will be making new announcements during this digital and in-person anime exhibition. Though last year’s event was released entirely online, this year will see that change with the events able to be seen in person if you are lucky enough to be in that area of the woods in Japan.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the new visual for Jump Festa 2021, which has become the premiere spot for new information when it comes to the world of Shonen Jump and has had some major revelations in the past for some of the biggest anime franchises around:

Jump Festa 2022 Key Visual!



Date: Dec 18-19, 2021

Time: 9am~5pm (JST)

Mode of conduct: In-person (based on a lottery, depends on COVID situation) and ONLINE (smartphone app or web browser)



Details for participation in the in-person event will be shared soon.

There are several big announcements that fans are waiting for when it comes to the world of Shonen, with the likes of Dragon Ball Super’s television series return and the premiere of Chainsaw Man being two of the biggest that have yet to reveal information regarding. With Kaiju No. 8 also featured in the new key visual, perhaps the giant monster series will be announcing an anime adaptation of the popular manga series on the Super Stage of Jump Festa as well.

What are you hoping will be revealed at the upcoming Jump Festa? What’s your favorite Shonen franchise running currently in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shueisha.