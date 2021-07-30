Horror Fans Celebrate Junji Ito's Birthday
Junji Ito has earned his place as one of the greatest masters of horror within the world of anime, with stories like Uzumaki, Gyo, and the Hanging Balloons being only a few of the countless entries into the world of horror that the mangaka has created, and fans are taking the opportunity to wish Ito a Happy Birthday. With Adult Swim partnering with the anime producers at Production IG to help create an adaptation of Ito's story of the cursed town obsessed with spirals in Uzumaki, it's clear that the artist has a big future ahead of him.
This year, Junji Ito turns 57, having been born in Japan and beginning his work in the world of manga in 1984. Shockingly enough, Ito began drawing manga as a hobby while working a day job as a dental technician, gaining enough momentum to become a master in the medium of manga over time. With the Uzumaki anime adaptation set to arrive in the fall of 2022, the works of Junji Ito are sure to be introduced to a bevy of new audiences thanks to the work of Adult Swim, Production IG, and the horror mangaka himself.
What is your favorite story from the master of horror? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror.
It's Party Time
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE ARTIST @junjiitofficial 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7d4UIv1x6z— アリソン (@llysnbltrn) July 30, 2021
A Master Of His Craft
Happy Birthday to Junji Ito, a truly skilled artist with the special ability to take any weird idea one would come up with after a few beers too many & turn it into a gut-wrenching & abhorrent nightmare. A true master of his craft.
Image © Shogakukan, Junji Ito pic.twitter.com/3RdWCcbjWm— Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 30, 2021
A Fan Favorite
happy birthday to my favorite author !!— k (@cerisseb) July 30, 2021
お誕生日おめでとうございます🥳 @junjiitofficial pic.twitter.com/1fYrggEbAI
Big Ups
🎊たんじょうび おめでとう!🎊— 🎀Sailor Hime👑 (@SailorHime_YT) July 30, 2021
Happy birthday to the man of Jhorror! Thank you for creating those terrifying stories and beautifully haunting images that keep us up at night🧟😱#junjiIto #jhorror @junjiitofficial pic.twitter.com/iTpGRMUEYN
The One And Only
Happy Birthday to the one and only master of horror, Junji Ito!#uzumaki#hellstarremina#amigarafault#junjiito pic.twitter.com/WoxxFlrz1l— ryeyoona | Watch Uramichi, Bokutachi & Vanitas! (@SicaSquarepants) July 30, 2021
He Is Loved
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @junjiitofficial I LOVE YOU SO MUCH YOUR WORK IS AMAZING💕💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/owFi949Amz— my brilliant friend🦋 (@loonazg) July 30, 2021
Spirals To Celebrate
Today (it’s the 31st in Japan rn) is Junji Ito’s birthday 🥳🖤🌀🖤🌀— ⛓Cruel Oath 🗡 (@isacoon) July 30, 2021
Ito Might Be Known For Horror, But He's Also A Cat Enthusiast
Happy birthday junji ito everyone’s favorite little meow meow— pay (@AT0MICLES) July 30, 2021