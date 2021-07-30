Horror Fans Celebrate Junji Ito's Birthday

Junji Ito has earned his place as one of the greatest masters of horror within the world of anime, with stories like Uzumaki, Gyo, and the Hanging Balloons being only a few of the countless entries into the world of horror that the mangaka has created, and fans are taking the opportunity to wish Ito a Happy Birthday. With Adult Swim partnering with the anime producers at Production IG to help create an adaptation of Ito's story of the cursed town obsessed with spirals in Uzumaki, it's clear that the artist has a big future ahead of him.

(Photo: Studio Deen)

This year, Junji Ito turns 57, having been born in Japan and beginning his work in the world of manga in 1984. Shockingly enough, Ito began drawing manga as a hobby while working a day job as a dental technician, gaining enough momentum to become a master in the medium of manga over time. With the Uzumaki anime adaptation set to arrive in the fall of 2022, the works of Junji Ito are sure to be introduced to a bevy of new audiences thanks to the work of Adult Swim, Production IG, and the horror mangaka himself.

