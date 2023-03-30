Junji Ito Horror Story Getting Hollywood Adaptation by The Haunting of Hill House Writer

This year has already seen the release of a new anime adaptation for Junji Ito's twisted tales in Netflix's series, Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. While fans wait on word for the long-awaited Toonami series, Junji Ito's Uzumaki, it would seem that another adaption is now in the works. Bloodsucking Darkness will be getting its own live-action movie as Fangoria Studios has announced it will be partnering with screenwriter Jeff Howard to bring this vampiric tale to life.

Horror fans might know Jeff Howard's work in the spooky landscape as the executive producer for the upcoming Junji Ito adaptation had a hand in the creation of such horror properties as The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and Oculus to name a few. In promoting the upcoming horror movie, here's what Howard had to say with regards to working on the blood-draining film, "When I found out a live-action Junji Ito adaptation was going to happen, I chased after it with everything I had, because I just couldn't live with anyone else getting there before me. The combination of fear and feelings is where I always want to be."

What is Bloodsucking Darkness?

The story featuring blood-drinking bats and other creatures of the night is one of many horror tales that Ito has created in his career, with this campfire tale focusing on a young woman who has an unfortunate run-in with a man that is a little too obsessed with the flying rodents. Rather than simply biting a victim on the neck, these vampiric assaults are a tad more realistic, and thus, might be a little more horrific as a result.

This upcoming film is the first of three according to Fangoria studios that will adapt Ito's horrific stories that are collected in the compilation "Smashed", and trust us, there are some creepy shorts to choose from. The Senior Vice President at Fangoria Studios, Armen Aghaeian, had this to say when it came to adapting Ito's stories, "Ito's stories and visuals are pure nightmare fuel. The team at Fangoria is honored to be working alongside Junji Ito. We are excited to bring the horror found in the pages of his work to life onto the biggest screens possible."

Which Junji Ito stories do you think are most deserving of a live-action movie? Do you think we'll see Toonami's Uzumaki arrive later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.

