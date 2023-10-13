Junji ito Exhibit to Hit Japan in 2024

Junji Ito has more than earned his place as a master of horror, rightfully touted as one of the greatest manga artists of all time. With the creations of the creepy author finding their way to anime adaptations, live-action feature-length films, and many other mediums, it should come as no surprise that Ito is set to have his work celebrated. Opening next year in Japan, Junji Ito will receive a new art exhibit that will feature both old and new work from the spooky mangaka.

Arriving earlier this year, Junji Ito's big anime project was Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Arriving on Netflix, the anthology series took the chance to bring quite a few spooky stories to life that had never made their way from the manga to the anime world. On top of Maniac, Junji Ito is set to receive an Uzumaki anime adaptation on Toonami. Unfortunately, the series focusing on a spiral curse has been delayed a number of times and a specific release date has yet to be revealed. With Uzumaki touted as one of the greatest works from Ito, and Adult Swim showing footage that appears to do Junji's art justice, fans have been waiting for this spooky anime to hit the small screen.

The Junji Ito Art Exhibit in Japan

Most recently, the Junji Ito Art Exhibit was featured as a part of the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer. While this particular exhibit arriving next year hasn't confirmed it will hit the West, fans will have a few months to catch this one if they're willing to make the trek to Japan. The exhibit will be open from April to September of next year and here's how the creators of the event describe it, "The genius of horror manga has produced many masterpieces such as the first large-scale original art exhibition ``Tomie'' and ``Uzumaki'', and has enthusiastic fans all over the world. Explore the secrets of creation from valuable hand-drawn original drawings and materials."

Do you want to see more Junji Ito Exhibits make their way to North America in the future? What is your favorite work from the master of horror from the worlds of anime and manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.