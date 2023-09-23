Junji Ito Meets Luigi's Mansion in Horrific New Crossover

Junji Ito has made a name for himself in creating some of manga's most terrifying tales. Earlier this year, anime fans were able to witness some of his classic campfire stories make their way to the small screen thanks to Netflix's Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre. While we've witnessed Ito share his takes on classic anime characters from the world of Pokemon and Doraemon in the past, some new attire is seeing a re-imagined Luigi's Mansion receiving a spooky makeover in Junji Ito's style.

At the latest Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that one of Luigi's best known adventures would be making a comeback as the video game company is aiming to release an HD Remaster of Luigi's Mansion 2. Unlike the exploits of his brother Mario in the titles sporting his name, Luigi's supernatural adventures featured far more chills and thrills as players saw the green-clad plumber attempting to capture ghosts as if he were a member of the Ghostbusters. The Super Mario side story had its fair share of spirits but it was hardly as creepy as some of the stories fashioned by the master of horror known as Junji Ito.

Luigi's Mansion With a Junji Ito Twist

Gooigi is a clone of Luigi that can often be used to benefit the players of the Luigi's Mansion series. In this re-imagining, we are able to see Luigi encounter a far more terrifying iteration of his doppelganger thanks to the fashion producers at The Yetee. Take a look below for a closer look at one of the strangest, creepiest crossovers featuring the brother of Super Mario.

While Junji Ito's latest anime series arrived earlier this year, the highly anticipated adaptation of Uzumaki has yet to receive a release date. New footage of the anime series from Toonami was shown earlier this year, with many anime fans blown away by how the Production IG series is staying true to the aesthetic of Junji Ito. While no other anime projects were confirmed to be on the way from Junji Ito's library, Fangoria is currently working on a trilogy of films that will once again bring the horror master's work to the world of live-action.

What do you think of this creepy crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the terrifying world of Junji Ito.