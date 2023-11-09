Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Teaser Released

Jurassic World is gearing up for a comeback! After making a name for itself on the big screen, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is on the horizon. The Netflix original series will explore even more of the sequel series, and now its first teaser trailer has gone live.

As you can see above, the new teaser for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is filled with action. The CG animated series looks crisp courtesy of DreamWorks Animation. With Scott Creamer and Aaron Hammersley acting as executive producers, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory seems to be in good hands. And of course, it has plenty of dinosaurs to boot.

An exciting new announcement coming out of one of the biggest franchises of the last 25 years. JURASSIC WORLD: CHAOS THEORY. Coming to Netflix in 2024 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Wa9COCulas — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2023

For those curious about the series, Chaos Theory will be set some years after the park we met in theaters closed. Long after the kingdom fell, Jurassic World's new show will kickstart a new era of wildness. According to Netflix, this animated series will go live in 2024, and it will be overseen by some of Jurassic Park's top creators.

From Steven Spielberg to Colin Trevorrow, this Netflix series is bringing the whole team togheter. We can look forward to learn more about this big series as Netflix nears the new years. So if you are ready to revisit Jurassic World, well – this new show has your name written all over it then!

