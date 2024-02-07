Kagurabachi Volume One Is So Popular That It's Getting Reprinted

When it comes to manga, Kagurabachi is as fresh as they come. The series made its debut in Shonen Jump last fall, and in a strange twist, Kagurabachi became Internet famous well before its first chapter dropped. The story was hyped to an extreme, and somehow, the series managed to deliver. Now, Kagurabachi volume one is selling out upon its debut, and an emergency reprint has just been announced.

So yeah, you can say Kagurabachi is doing well. You might be understating things a bit though.

Not long ago, fans in Japan spotted an announcement regarding Kagurabachi's reprint following its release of volume one. The manga celebrated the launch last week, and it only took days if not hours for stores to sell out of the collection. The rush for Kagurabachi volume one went viral on Twitter in Japan, and now sales trackers are updating their numbers in light of Kagurabachi's success.

Currently, Kagurabachi is listed as the fourth top-selling book on Shoseki Japan, a site that tracks bookstore sales across the country. There is no doubt the series is doing well, and its first volume did get quite the endorsement. It will live with a rousing review from Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia. The artist said Kagurabachi is one of Shueisha's most impressive releases, so that recommendation went a long way.

Of course, Kagurabachi readers outside of Japan are eager to check out volume one. The series, which has dominated Manga Plus' Top 10 list since launch, has yet to find a volume one release stateside. Hopefully, Viz Media will translate the volume before long, and you can always check out the series on Manga Plus in the meantime.

Not familiar with Kagurabachi? No sweat! You can read up on the story's official synopsis here for all the details: "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge."

Have you checked out Kagurabachi yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!