My Hero Academia's Creator Wants Everyone to Read Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi made a splash last year when it debuted and that is putting it lightly. Published in Fall 2023, Kagurabachi became one of the most-talked about releases in Shonen Jump well before its first chapter launched. The series has managed to keep up the hype through its first two arcs. And with its first volume on the horizon, the creator of My Hero Academia is throwing their weight behind the manga.

Yes, that is right! My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi is a fan of Kagurabachi. The artist penned a recommendation for Kagurabachi ahead of its first volume release, and Horikoshi has nothing but praise for the fantasy action series.

According to Horikoshi, Kagurabachi left him "amazed" by its "movie-like compositions". Continuing, the artist went on to praise the creator of Kagurabachi. "Hokazono knows what it means to be cool," Horikoshi admitted.

As you can see, Horikoshi is a definite fan of Kagurabachi, and his public endorsement will go a long way. When manga series are in their infancy, they do rely on word of mouth. Kagurabachi earned plenty of hype on social media by netizens, so its first volume had big expectations to fulfill. After all, the pressure was on for Kagurabachi to get some big-name endorsements, and the creator of My Hero Academia certainly checks that box.

If you are not familiar with Kagurabachi, the hit series just wrapped its second arc, and its first volume has just launched in Japan. You can find the story's current chapters on the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The young boy Chihiro aspires to become a swordsmith and diligently trains under his father. A playful father and a taciturn son, they believed their days filled with laughter would last forever. However, one day, tragedy strikes. A blood-stained bond and an everyday life that will never return. The boy kindles the flames of hatred and harbors the determination within his heart..."

