Kagurabachi Cliffhanger Debuts Chihiro's Next Opponent

Kagurabachi has wrapped up another major arc with the first real fight between two Enchanted Blade wielders, and the fallout of such a battle is setting up Chihiro Rokuhira for his next deadly opponent with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! Following an arc introducing the deadly world around Chihiro, the series had been embroiled in the vs. Sojo arc as Chihiro came across one of his first opponents wielding a stolen Enchanted Blade. And as the arc proved, every single one of these blades has the potential to be very destructive when in the wrong hands. Which has put a huge target on Chihiro's back.

The newest chapter of Kagurabachi has brought Chihiro and Sojo's fight to an end with Chihiro ultimately being the one left standing. While Chihiro himself didn't deal the final blow, Sojo's final efforts led to his own demise as he tried to use Cloud Gouger's power one last time. But this fight has drawn the attention of the wrong people as the chapter as the Kamunabi has targeted Chihiro's own Enchanted Blade and a mysterious fighter named Hiyuki is the one designated in taking him out next.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kagurabachi: Chihiro's Next Opponent Revealed

Kagurabachi Chapter 18 sees the Kamunabi gather in their headquarters to break down everything that happened ten days after Soju's death. It was confirmed that Sojo killed four of the special forces members sent out to defeat him, and two of them have been dealt major injuries that will take them out of action. But the report has also raised some big questions as not only have they found out Chihiro Rokuhira has an Enchanted Blade they didn't know about, but has also taken possession of the Cloud Gouge following the fight.

With Chihiro posing a major problem to the Kamunabi, the final moments of the chapter see them assign their strongest fighter to retrieve the two Enchanted Blades. The final pages see someone named Hiyuki assigned to the task and he's mysteriously given permission to use "Flame Bone up to the torso" which could be the name of the next major Enchanted Blade Chihiro has been searching for. With the next arc beginning, there are some big fights coming to the manga's future!

