Kaguya-sama: Love is War Celebrates Kaguya's Birthday With New Poster

Kaguya-sama: Love is War capped off a pretty big year for the franchise with its debut feature film released throughout Japan through the holiday season, and now the anime is getting ready for an even bigger 2023 with a special new poster to celebrate New Year's Day and Kaguya Shinomiya's birthday! The end of the third season of the anime came with the announcement that the franchise would be continuing with a brand new feature film tackling the next major arc of Aka Akasaka's (now complete) manga series, and it's been a big hit with fans who have been able to check it out overseas.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- will be making its premiere throughout the United States later this Winter 2023 season, and that means there's an even bigger year coming ahead for the franchise. To help usher in the end of 2022, bring in the new year, and to help celebrate Kaguya Shinomiya's January 1st birthday, the anime has released a special new poster featuring both Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane. You can check it out below:

What to Expect From Kaguya-sama: Love is War in 2023

While a concrete release date has been set for its United States theatrical release just yet, Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- will be screening some time in February. It takes on the titular "First Kiss That Never Ends" arc that picks up from the end of the third season, so you'll need to catch up with all three seasons of the TV anime with Crunchyroll before jumping into the movie. They tease the events of the third season as such:

"From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can't be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of 'How to get the other to confess their love first.' This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love."

