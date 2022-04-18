Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s New Ending Goes Full Starship Troopers: Watch

Kaguya-sama: Love is War took some surprising inspiration from Starship Troopers of all things with its newest ending theme sequence! The highly anticipated third season taking on Aka Akasaka’s original manga series has finally made its debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and that means fans have been reunited with all of the student council gang once again. Like fans have gotten with previous seasons of the series, there are already a ton of imaginative sequences in just the first few episodes alone. And like those previous seasons, the wildest takes on the series are actually during the new opening and ending sequences.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has officially released its new ending theme sequence for the third season of the series, and with it has brought fans the kind of wild new visual presentation that we have all come to expect from the franchise. The new theme, “My Heart Does Not Know What to Do” is performed by a returning Airi Suzuki and the actual sequence imagines each of the characters within the world of Starship Troopers. It’s complete with visuals that not only mirror the movie’s alien battles, but even some of the more famous visuals and gags from it as well. Check it out below to try and pick out all of the references you can spot:

If you wanted to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s third season as it airs (along with the previously available seasons), you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. It’s only a few episodes in as of this writing, so that means there is still plenty of time to catch up with the new season as it airs with the rest of the Spring season. As for what to expect from the new season, officially titled as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, Crunchyroll officially describes the new season as such:

“Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! ‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!?”

What do you think? How do you feel about Kaguya-sama's new ending theme for the third season? How does it compare to the ending theme sequences from previous seasons?