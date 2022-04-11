Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 is a Huge Hit Already

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has finally returned for its third season after some waiting, and the premiere episode has hit it big with fans already! The second season taking on Aka Akasaka’s original manga series wrapped up its run back in 2020 and came with the tease that it would be returning for a third season someday. The wait is finally over, however, as the third season of the series has officially premiered its first episode as part of the new wave of releases in the Spring 2022 anime schedule. And fans are already flocking to the series with its big return.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War‘s third season, officially titled as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, has premiered its first episode and immediately throws fans back into the Student Council mix with a new slate of hilarious romantic shenanigans. Thanks to all of the work Kaguya and Miyuki had made to further their respective relationship over the first two seasons so far, the third season is getting right to it with some of the most “romantic” situations yet. At the same time, the series also provided some fun diversions from Chika and the others.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s third season, and let us know what you think! How did you like the first episode of the season? Are you excited to see the rest? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

A Masterpiece Already

Secretly Best Movie

Season 3 is the Best So Far!

Kaguya sama really returned with one of the best episodes in the series i love this show pic.twitter.com/Miyna5Vtfm — Ary (@DetectiveAry) April 8, 2022

Huge Smile the Whole Time

It’s Been Missed!

How I have missed this show… Coming back to Kaguya-sama feels like coming home to your favourite home cooked meal that you know you love! It's still well directed as ever and the jokes are uncomfortably relatable. Can't wait to post about this every week & no one can stop me! pic.twitter.com/RC4taoan2T — КꂅᏉᎥภ (@KevinNyaa) April 8, 2022

The Queen Has Returned!

So Happy!

Banger Opening This Season Too!

Better See it or You’re Missing Out!

All I gotta say is, you're missing out if you aren't watching Kaguya-sama. pic.twitter.com/B5juxYPadm — YOUR ANIME GUY (@youranimeguy) April 9, 2022

