Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 is a Huge Hit Already

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has finally returned for its third season after some waiting, and the premiere episode has hit it big with fans already! The second season taking on Aka Akasaka’s original manga series wrapped up its run back in 2020 and came with the tease that it would be returning for a third season someday. The wait is finally over, however, as the third season of the series has officially premiered its first episode as part of the new wave of releases in the Spring 2022 anime schedule. And fans are already flocking to the series with its big return.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War‘s third season, officially titled as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, has premiered its first episode and immediately throws fans back into the Student Council mix with a new slate of hilarious romantic shenanigans. Thanks to all of the work Kaguya and Miyuki had made to further their respective relationship over the first two seasons so far, the third season is getting right to it with some of the most “romantic” situations yet. At the same time, the series also provided some fun diversions from Chika and the others.
