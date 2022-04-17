A new report seems to have revealed how many episodes the third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be sticking around for! Following the second season of the series taking on Aka Akasaka’s original manga, it was teased that the anime would be returning for a third someday. After a couple of years of waiting, the third season has officially kicked off its run as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule. Fans have been waiting for the new season for so long, that its premiere was already a massive hit with fans as they can’t wait to see more.

The first episode of the new season was a sign to fans that they would get to see even more of the romantic shenanigans that fans enjoyed over the course of the second season. With Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 (officially titled as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-) keeping up the pace, a new report spotted by @SugoiLITE on Twitter states that this newest season will be running for 13 episodes. This has unfortunately yet to be confirmed at the time of this writing, but would be a good sign for what to expect.

If Kaguya-sama: Love is War does stick around for 13 episodes this season, it will notably be one episode longer than the first two. Although it could be a new OVA episode meant to release after the original run, it seems we’ll find out for ourselves within the next few weeks. Either way that final episode shakes out, Kaguya-sama’s newest wave of episodes will only be sticking around for the duration of the Spring 2022 schedule. If you wanted to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- as it airs, you can now find the series (along with the first two seasons) streaming with Crunchyroll.

They describe the new season as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! ‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!?”

