Kaguya-sama: Love is War Announces Next Anime

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has officially brought its third season to an end together with many of the other new anime from the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and the franchise has announced plans for its next major anime project to celebrate! The anime taking on Aka Akasaka's original manga series has been a huge hit with fans over the course of its three seasons so far, but while there was more forward momentum in the third season finale than ever before, there's still quite a lot of ground to cover for the anime adaptation should it choose to use that material.

The third season of the anime, officially titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, came to an end with a special hour long final episode that seemingly brought the anime's story to an end. While the broadcast itself further teased that this could be the end of the anime overall, the official Twitter account for the series has already announced that the next anime for the franchise is already in the works. Unfortunately, there are no details just yet as to what kind of new anime project this will be.

While the original manga series has gone far beyond the events of the third season by this point, Ultra Romantic's finale provides a happy point of closure that could have served as a grand finale for the adaptation. Albeit it would have been incomplete, but it seems like the anime franchise is gearing up for some of the huge events that come to the manga next. There is plenty of material to adapt with a full fourth (and even fifth season), but there's also a chance the anime can dive into an original ending with a feature film.

It will be quite a while before we find out what kind of anime plans Kaguya-sama: Love is War has for its future, so if you wanted to catch up with the franchise you can find the three seasons of the anime series streaming with Crunchyroll. What do you think? What did you think of Kaguya-sama: Love is War's finale for Season 3? Would it serve as a potential finale for the anime franchise overall? What are you hoping to see next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!