Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Manga is Now Online With Shonen Jump

✖

Kaguya-sama: Love is War's anime has been one of the biggest returns of the Spring, and now fans can check out how the original manga first began as it's now officially available to read online thanks to Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library! The three seasons of the series so far have been great at introducing a whole new world of fans to Aka Akasaka's original manga series, but as one would expect, the manga itself has since gone far beyond where the third season's events currently are at. In fact, there was even word about a potential final arc starting soon.

Fans can now check out the original manga for themselves as the 22 currently available volumes from the English language release have been released online with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault! That's 221 chapters to check out, and while it's not the full run of the series, it's a digital version of the up to date release for the official release! If you wanted to jump into the manga for yourself (with a monthly subscription), you can check it out here.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War has been added to the Shonen Jump digital vault! Become a member and get access to all 221 Chapters right now! https://t.co/P0PamylUmy pic.twitter.com/2UqzRu48jJ — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 10, 2022

Kaguya-sama: Love is War's manga is also available in physical volumes on the shelves thanks to Viz Media, and they tease it as such, "As leaders of their prestigious academy's student council, Kaguya and Miyuki are the elite of the elite! But it's lonely at the top… Luckily for them, they've fallen in love! There's just one problem—they both have too much pride to admit it. And so begins the daily scheming to get the object of their affection to confess their romantic feelings first…Love is a war you win by losing."

As for the anime, you can check out the three seasons of the series streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease Kaguya-sama: Love is War's third season as such, "Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! 'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!?"

What do you think? Are you going to check out Kaguya-sama's original manga run now that it's available digitally? Which moments are you most excited to revisit in this different way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!