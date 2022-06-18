Kaguya-sama: Love is War Releases Trailer, Poster for Season 3's Hour Long Finale

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will officially be ending the third season of the series with a special hour long final episode, and has given fans the first look at what to expect from this big finale with a new trailer and poster! The third season has been spending its last few episodes taking on the Ultra Romantic arc from Aka Akasaka's original manga series, and there has been a question as to whether or not Season 3 could get it all wrapped up considering just how many big events actually happen within the arc. Now we've gotten our answer.

Although Kaguya-sama: Love is War -UItra Romantic- was listed to run for 13 episodes, it seems that listing was actually a trick as the series will be bundling the final two episodes of the third season into a single hour long final episode. This will bring the Ultra Romantic arc to its climax, and will usher in an even bigger future for the anime should it continue with more seasons from here on out. To get an idea of what exactly is coming our way, you can check out the trailer and poster for Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-'s big finale below:

Aka Akasaka's original manga series goes far beyond the events of the Ultra Romantic arc, but if the anime does decide to come to a complete end after this, it's not exactly a bad place to bring it to a stop. As fans have seen from the penultimate episode especially, Miyuki Shirogane is now pushing forward with the intent of finally confessing his love to Kaguya Shinomiya because he has very little time left at the school (and thus very little time left for the two of them to spend time as a prospective couple).

It's the biggest moment in the anime to date, so it does make sense to see the team behind the series going all out for such a major moment. If you wanted to catch up with Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- before the third season of the series ends its run, you can now find all three seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll? What do you think of the trailer and poster for Season 3's finale? What are you hoping to see in Kaguya-sama's one hour special? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!