Kaguya-sama: Love is War Confirms Season 3 Episode Order

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is fast approaching the end of its third season, and the anime has confirmed the episode order for this latest slate of episodes! As the newest season winds down with the rest of the ending Summer 2022 anime schedule, there was a question as to whether or not the series would be able to fit the entire "Ultra Romantic" arc from Aka Akasaka's original manga series. But with the latest update from the anime, it seems that the third season will be given enough room to explore the rest of the Culture Festival arc.

When Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- first kicked off at the start of the Spring, it was reported that the season would be running for 13 episodes in total. With the eleventh episode of the season drawing near, an update on the official website for the series has confirmed that Ultra Romantic will indeed be running for 13 episodes (which Episode 13 now marked as the final entry). That means there will be plenty of room for the anime to explore the rest of the Culture Festival and all of the huge things that happen.

If you wanted to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War for yourself before the new season is over, you can now find all three seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. The third season, titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, is now airing episodes weekly as part of the Spring season and Crunchyroll begins to tease the new season as such, "Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane."

The third season's description continues as such, "While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! 'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!?"

What do you think? How do you feel about Kaguya-sama: Love is War's third season so far? Will this be enough episodes to finish out the rest of the arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!