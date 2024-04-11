Kaiju No. 8 Shares First Look at Episode 1

The time has almost come for Kaiju No. 8 to go live. It has been a long time coming, but Production I.G. is ready to take its newest series to television. The spring 2024 season is set to welcome Kaiju No. 8, and its first episode has posted a first look for fans.

As you can see below, the new stills come straight from the Kaiju No. 8 website. The anime will go live on April 12th in the United States. Judging by its first stills, the anime premiere will bring Kafka Hibino to fans as the man leads the Kaiju No. 8 series. And of course, we can see a few kaiju combing the city in this sneak peek.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 Preview Stills. pic.twitter.com/Rz4lm7RjAw — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) April 11, 2024

If you are eager to check out Kaiju No. 8, you should know the series will be easy to find. In fact, the show is going to make history with its simulcast schedule. Not only will the show stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu, but the series will also stream on X (Twitter). This is the first time a social media service has licensed an anime for real-time streaming, and that is not all.

It turns out Kaiju No. 8 will stream in the United States at the same time it drops in Japan. There will be zero wait on the series if you're streaming on X (Twitter) or Crunchyroll. So when it comes to Kaiju No. 8, there is no excuse to miss out on it!

If you want to know more about Kaiju No. 8, the hit series debuted in July 2020 under Naoya Matsumoto. The manga is ongoing and published weekly by Shonen Jump. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

