Kaiju No. 8 to Stream Simultaneously on Crunchyroll With Japanese Broadcast

Kaiju No. 8 is about to make history with its launch this year. In April, the highly anticipated show will make its debut, and Kaiju No. 8 has gained attention already for its wide release. Not too long ago, X (Twitter) shared it would be streaming the anime in a bold new step. And now, Crunchyroll confirms it will be streaming Kaiju No. 8 simultaneously with its Japanese broadcast.

So what does that mean? Well, it means there will be no wait for Kaiju No. 8. The show will stream subbed on Crunchyroll in tandem with its release in Japan.

According to Crunchyroll, Kaiju No. 8 will being streaming at the exact time episodes being broadcasting in Japan. This schedule will kickstart on April 13th at 10am EDT. The subbed version of Kaiju No. 8 will be shared first, and a variety of dubs will follow later in the day.

Currently, Crunchyroll has a number of dubs planned for Kaiju No. 8. An English dub will be released as expected alongside dubs in German, French, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, Castilian, and Telugu.

Thanks to this announcement, fans have learned Kaiju No. 8 is breaking the mold when it comes to launch. Not only will the show stream in tandem with its Japanese broadcast, but it is going global. Production I.G. and the Kaiju No. 8 Production Committee have roped in global music stars for the anime's themes. The opening will be performed by YUNGBLUD while OneRepublic oversees the show's ending theme. So if you didn't have Kaiju No. 8 on your radar, well – the anime is going to be hard to miss this spring.

Want to know more about Kaiju No. 8? No worries. You can check out its official synopsis below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

