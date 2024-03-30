Kaiju No. 8 Shows Off Hoshina in New Poster

Kaiju No. 8 will finally be making its anime debut next month, and the anime is hyping up Soshiro Hoshina's role in it all with a new poster! Kaiju No. 8 is likely the biggest of the new anime releases hitting during the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule starting next month, and it's going to be introducing fans to a wide roster of monsters and the humans risking their lives to fight them. Each of these fighters is just as important to the story as the titular Kaiju No. 8 himself as fans will see when the new anime finally debuts.

One of the fighters headlining Kaiju No. 8 will be Soshiro Hoshina, the Vice-Captain of the Defense Force's Third Division who fights alongside Kafka and the others in the new series. He's such a standout character that he now stars in his own spin-off manga series, Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, and fans will soon get to see why when he shows up in the new series. Showing off a first look at Hoshina's upcoming debut in the new anime, Kaiju No. 8 has dropped a special poster for the fighter below.

Kaiju No. 8 Release Date

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its debut on April 13th in Japan, and will be simultaneously streaming with both Crunchyroll and X around the world each week. Starring the likes of Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, and Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina and more, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

