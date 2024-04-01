Kaiju No. 8 Opening by Yungblud Released: Listen

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its premiere in just a couple of weeks, and the series has given fans the first listen to its new opening theme from Yungblud! Kaiju No. 8 is likely going to be the standout new anime adaptation of the upcoming wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule. This one feels like it's a full worldwide production as not only will it have a simultaneous premiere around the world on social media at the same time it releases in Japan, but it's got an opening and ending theme produced by big name artists.

Kaiju No. 8 will be leading the pack when the anime makes its debut next month as part of the upcoming wave of Spring 2024 anime schedule, and Kaiju No. 8 will be introducing fans to a new opening theme from artist Yungblud. Giving fans the first listen of the new theme ahead of the anime's premiere, Yungblud has released a special video showing off the new theme, "Abyss," before it kicks off Kaiju No. 8. You can check out the special opening for Kaiju No. 8 from Yungblud below:

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its debut on April 13th in Japan, and will be simultaneously streaming with both Crunchyroll and X around the world each week. Starring the likes of Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, and Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina and more, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such:

"In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

