Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3 Promo Released: Watch

Kaiju No. 8 has wasted little time in not only establishing its world, but also seeing its star receiving kaiju powers of his own. The character of Kafka wanted nothing more than to fight against giant monsters as a part of Japan's Defense Force but was unable to pass the entrance exam to do so. Working to clean up kaiju battles as a way to still help mankind, Kafka finds himself gaining some unforeseen power as the Production I.G. anime adaptation preps for its third episode to make landfall.

Production I.G. has had a big year outside of the realm of kaiju, mostly due to Haikyu's latest movie. Scoring a massive box office take in Japan, netting over fifty-eight million dollars at theaters, the film will make its way to North America next month. While Kaiju No. 8's first season will only have twelve episodes, there is a vast swath of material from the manga to keep the kaiju-packed anime going for years to come if more seasons are confirmed.

Kaiju No. 8: Episode Three Preview

If you want to check out the first episodes of the anime adaptation which might be the biggest of 2024, they are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and X, formerly known as Twitter. Here's how the platforms describe the kaiju-packed anime, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

The synopsis continues, "The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

