Kaiju No. 8 Anime Reveals Episode Count

Kaiju No. 8 has finally kicked off its run as part of the jam packed Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for! Kaiju No. 8 has made its blockbuster premiere for the Spring as likely the most highly anticipated new anime adaptation of the year overall, and there's a lot of buzz around the project given everything involved. But as the anime is now gearing to tell Kafka Hibino's story, there has also been a question as to how long this initial outing for the anime will run for.

Kaiju No. 8 has revealed that this first (and hopefully, not only) season of the anime will be lasting for a total of 12 episodes as sold across four Blu-ray and DVD releases in Japan. This means that the anime will have a single cour of episodes, and will be wrapping up when the Spring 2024 anime schedule comes to an end in late June. It's not going to be as lengthy of a season as some fans might have expected from one of Shueisha's blockbuster anime debuts, but it's still going to pack a punch.

Where to Find Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8's anime has officially premiered its first episode, and you can find the anime streaming with both Crunchyroll and X. Each new episode will be simultaneously debuting around the world the same time they premiere in Japan, and the anime beings to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

