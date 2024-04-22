Kaiju No. 8 Returns With Some Top-Tier Production I.G. Animation

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most anticipated new anime of 2024, and for good reason. The manga has become a runaway hit on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump thanks to creator Naoya Matsumoto. With over hundred chapters to its name so far, the Production I.G. anime adaptation might have a more seasons in the future. Even early in its run, anime fans are appreciating the stellar animation that is helping to sell Kafka's world and the monsters that are a part of it.

Production I.G. has a breadth of experience when it comes to bringing some amazing works to the anime medium. First opening its doors in 1987, the anime studio might be best known for their works on projects such as Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, The Prince of Tennis, Psycho-Pass, and Fena: Pirate Princess. Flying high thanks to the success of Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, Kaiju No. 8 is far from the first time that I.G. tackled a monster-packed anime. Series such as Heavenly Delusion, Blood-C, and Noblesse have created some of the strangest creatures, so Kafka's universe seems right up the studio's alley.

Kaiju No. 8 Is Changing The Kaiju Game

Kafka, the main star of the series, is wasting little time learning how to wield his newfound powers, which are both a blessing and a curse. The anime protagonist might have started out as a cleaner that worked on the aftermath of kaiju attacks, but things are starting to shift for his future career path.

You can currently catch the first two episodes streaming on Crunchyroll and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Here's how the former describes the giant monster-filled landscape, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

Which anime franchise do you think has the best animation of the year to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.