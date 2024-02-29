Kaiju No 8 Opening, Ending Revealed

Kaiju No. 8 is prepping to make landfall on the small screen on April 13th, meaning that Production I.G. is rolling out more information regarding the anime adaptation of Kafka's story. Hitting 2024 running with Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, the latest film that has struck gold at the Japanese box office, the anime studio is looking to keep the momentum going with this giant monster-focused series. The opening and ending themes of Kaiju No. 8 have been revealed and the artists responsible have some things to say.

When it comes to the opening theme, "Abyss" will be created by musical act Yungblud with the help of Imagine Dragons member Dan Reynolds. Here's what Yungblud had to say about becoming a part of shonen history, "Hello, I'm Yungblud and I wrote the theme tune to Kaiju No. 8. I can't wait to see the series with you. I hope you have a sick time. I've seen it already, it's absolutely incredible. Strap in, it's pretty crazy. All my love."

Kaiju No. 8's Kaiju-Sized Tunes

We're excited to announce the Kaiju No. 8 Opening and Ending song performers!



Opening: 'Abyss' by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)



Following the announcement that OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder would be helping to forge the ending theme "Nobody", here's what the musician had to say about joining the anime universe, "Hello Japan, this is Ryan from OneRepublic. We are very excited to be part of Kaiju No. 8. Our new song "Nobody" was specifically written for the ending theme!"

Kaiju No. 8 will be streaming on Crunchyroll this spring, along with a social media rollout of episodes on "X". Here's how the streaming service describes the highly anticipated anime series, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

