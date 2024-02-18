Kaiju No. 8 Editor Hypes the Anime's Spring 2024 Premiere

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the many major franchises making their anime debuts later this Spring, and the editor behind the original manga is hyping up fans for what to expect in the new series! Kaiju No. 8 was already a popular series in Shueisha's Jump+ app that's been going on the website for quite some time, but now it's set to reach a whole new audience with its upcoming anime premiere. This series in particular is going to have an explosive showing as it prepares to stream around the world on social media at the very same time.

Kaiju No. 8 is going to have a lot riding on it when the anime premieres later this Spring, and the original editor behind the manga opened up about what fans could hope to see in a recent interview with Shueisha's MangaPlus service. Noting how some things have been changed from Naoya Matsumoto's original manga series for the new anime series, Kaiju No. 8 editor Seijiro Nakaji began to share his excitement for the adaptation with such, "I saw the storyboard, and I was just overwhelmed, thinking, 'It's unbelievable how amazing it has become in the hands of a professional!'"

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Premiere Hype

"Certain aspects that were compressed in the manga, were further explored or reinterpreted," Nakaji continued. "I'm also really looking forward to seeing how the action moves and the colors of the monsters turn out. Moreover, since the anime will be simultaneously streamed worldwide, people from all over the world can enjoy it together. I hope many people will join in on the excitement." Thankfully, it won't be too long before we see Kaiju No. 8 as the anime premieres some time later this April.

Kaiju No. 8 has yet to confirm its concrete release date as of the time of this writing, but it will be streaming with Crunchyroll and X alongside its premiere in Japan. They begin to tease the anime as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

