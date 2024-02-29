Kaiju No. 8 Recruits Mega-Artists Yungblood, Imagine Dragons, One Republic

Kaiju No. 8 is on the horizon at last, and the sci-fi anime has some big expectations to meet. With the team at Production IG focusing on Kaiju No. 8, the show is nearly ready for its April premiere. In fact, the show just shared a major update about its music, and it seems Kaiju No. 8 is making history. After all, the show will feature music from several chart-topping artists from the West.

The information comes courtesy of Production IG and the whole Kaiju No. 8 production committee. It turns out the anime will feature an opening by Yungblood featuring Imagine Dragons. As for the ending, another Western talent has been tapped as One Republic will tackle the track.

We're excited to announce the Kaiju No. 8 Opening and Ending song performers!



Opening: 'Abyss' by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)



Ending: 'Nobody' by OneRepublic (@OneRepublic)#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/6e7nbsCYHx — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) February 29, 2024

According to the team, Kaiju No. 8 will title its opening theme "Abyss" while "Nobody" handles the ending theme. At this time, there is no word on when these singles will drop, but they will have to go live by April when Kaiju No. 8 debuts.

This artist announcement is nothing short of unprecedented in the anime industry. While Western artists have tackled anime before for dubs, it isn't often you see them hired for opening and ending themes. However, the anime industry has been branching out with its music. In recent year, Japanese execs have looked to South Korean idols for anime songs. From TXT to Stray Kids, a number of K-pop groups have provided music for anime series. And now, it seems some Western artists are getting the chance to go all in.

Of course, Kaiju No. 8 will give fans plenty of ways to check out these tracks. If you did not know, the anime will be released in tandem with Japan on X (Twitter). So if you need to brush up on Kaiju No. 8 before its anime goes live, you can read up on the series below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

What do you think about this Western push into Kaiju No. 8?